Bus workers in Kerala seek interim aid for survival

Private bus workers who have been going through an acute financial crisis with the pandemic outbreak have called upon the State government to consider the release of an interim relief from their welfare fund. A one-time allotment of at least ₹10,000 for each member will come to the aid of many ailing workers who are now struggling to meet medical and educational expenses of their families.

Bus workers who took up the demand with their people’s representatives in various constituencies say there should be measures on the part of the government to declare private bus service as an essential service for the protection of the industry.

P. Santhosh, a private bus conductor from Ulliyeri, says the poor revenue and the yet to be eased regulations on the service are affecting many poor workers. “In the absence of regular work, I am now in a situation to join wood industrial workers,” he says.

M. Thulasidas, district general secretary of the Kerala Bus Operators Association, says the plight of bus owners is worsening everyday with the rising fuel cost, maintenance expenses and tax liabilities. “Only 750 out of 1,260 buses are now partially in service, which will also decrease with the poor protective measures for the sector. Many of them have also decided to submit Form G to the Motor Vehicles Department to temporarily stop the service and save the annual tax burdens,” he adds.