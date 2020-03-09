Bus shelters that serve no purpose

A few senior citizens walk up to the ramshackle shed that doubles up as a bus shelter on Oyitti Road in the city on a paltry Saturday afternoon.

“Isn’t there a place to sit here?” asks Sharafuddeen of Puthiyappa as he glances the city buses that zoom past in front of him. “Go and sit there,” says one of the passersby, pointing his fingers at an adjacent bus shelter that is in a better shape thanks to the possible involvement of a corporate firm whose ads are pasted across the structure.

Cut to Mananchira in the heart of the city. The bus shelters in front of a prominent city school there do not have seating arrangements. If you go northwards to Nadakkavu on Kannur Road, another user ‘unfriendly’ waiting shed will catch your attention as rarely anyone uses it. There are no city buses on the swanky Gandhi Road that touches the Mini Bypass, but a bus shelter can be spotted at Asokapuram. Many people are found parking their vehicles next to it.

Examples such as these are a pointer to the unscientific and often short-term planning that goes into the construction of bus shelters in the city which fail to serve their purpose. There are waiting sheds where you cannot stand without holding an umbrella during the monsoon months. Summers are equally intolerable there as the scorching sun makes standing there an unbearable adventure.

Senior citizens and differently abled people often complain about lack of space in most “innovative” waiting shelters, where steel rods are used for sitting. During school hours, space crunch becomes more evident.

The authorities’ attempt to introduce new facilities too had come a cropper at many places. The Wi-Fi facility introduced at 12 locations around Mananchira some time ago were found to be vandalised by anti-social elements.

The vagaries of nature too played their part. Around ₹2.5 lakh was spent for their construction. While one of them was destroyed after a wayside tree fell on it, the rest were stripped off their aluminium panels, FM loudspeakers, and even the steel chairs fixed to the ramp. Spittle and waste paper litter the floor, and posters and graffiti stare you from the walls. The FM radio system introduced in some other locations too are not functioning now.

An official in the Regional Town Planning office said some bus shelters constructed under the City Road Improvement Project were indeed in a bad shape. The Regional Town Planner had pointed out in 2015 that the city needed bus bays in 33 locations. A study had been taken up in association with the National Institute of Technology-Calicut.

The recommendation was to set up modern bus bays which will have waiting sheds, FM radio, and lights and seating arrangements, along with a display of emergency services. The bays were to be constructed off roads so as not to obstruct traffic. Such a modern facility was opened outside the moffusil bus stand last year. Another one, albeit small in size, is going to come up at Ambalappady near Elathur. Two more are in the pipeline at Cheruvannur in the Beypore Assembly constituency, the official added.

T.V. Lalithaprabha, chairperson, standing committee on public works, claimed that the civic body had called for expression of interest for the upkeep of bus shelters in the city. “If the work is allotted to different players, it might lead to allegations of corruption. So, we thought of streamlining the whole thing,” she said.