Around 30 passengers sustained injuries in a bus accident at Ayanikkad near Payyoli in Kozhikode district on August 21 (Wednesday). The accident took place at 2.30 p.m. According to police sources, the bus rammed a road divider when the driver attempted to overtake a car and no passenger were seriously injured.

