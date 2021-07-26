Bus operators stage protest in Kozhikode

Members of the Kerala Bus Operators Organisation staging a protest in Kozhikode on Monday.

Kozhikode

26 July 2021 23:06 IST

They demand tax waiver, interim relief from govt.

Seeking vehicle tax waiver and an interim aid, the district unit of the All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation staged a protest by lighting a lamp near the mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode city on Monday. The protest was organised in the wake of the pandemic-induced financial crisis in the sector, which kept more than 1,000 buses off the road in Kozhikode district alone.

The protest was inaugurated by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary P.M. Niyas. Bus operators complained that they were suffering huge loss due to the frequent cancellation of services because of pandemic restrictions.

Organisation State secretary K. Radhakrishnan and district vice-president M.E. Gangadharan said the government should seriously consider the request to revise bus fare in the wake of rising fuel prices. Some of the bus owners spoke about the shrinking number of experienced labourers in the sector. Noticing the looming job crisis and poor daily returns, many of them have already moved in search of better jobs abroad and in other States.

Advertising

Advertising

Bus operators also pointed out that they were yet to get any interim relief from the government to tide over the financial crisis. According to them, the government could have considered some ESI benefits or one-time financial allowance from the welfare fund to protect ailing workers in the sector.

The district-level protest was organised by complying with COVID-19 protocol. Mr. Radhakrishnan presided over the protest meet. State leaders of the organisation P.K. Moosa, K.P. Mohammed, and P.P. Kunhan were also present.