Bus operators slash trips as traffic snarls worsen in Kozhikode

Citing frequent snarl-ups and poor condition of roads owing to widening, some private bus operators have begun suspending scheduled trips on various routes in Kozhikode district. More operators are likely to join the protest this week, alleging laxity on the part of the police and the Motor Vehicles department in resolving the issue.

Snarl-ups at major junctions continue to be the main reasons for bus operators to cut short the number of their daily trips. Cancellation of late trips midway following traffic blocks is also done to avoid quarrels with other bus operators. Though the service rules prohibit unexpected cancellation of trips, bus operators claim that they have no other option to manage the situation.

“Even with three or four police officers or home guards posted, Karaparamba Junction remains the main trouble spoton the Balussery route. The junctions at West Hill Chungam and Mankavu are also witnessing tailbacks due to increased vehicle flow,” says Suresh Babu, a private bus driver. He alleges that enforcement squads seem indifferent to drivers’ struggles and maintain a hostile approach.

Temporary diversion of buses on some routes has triggered widespread protests among bus operators. They claim that the unexpected re-routing results in excess fuel consumption, making it unprofitable amid rising diesel charges and maintenance costs. They also add that it is better to suspend services if the authorities remain unconvinced about the situation affecting the operation of over 600 buses in the city.

Meanwhile, complaints about private bus drivers’ rash driving have also increased. Though such complaints received through helplines have been forwarded to the respective sub-inspectors, the erring drivers have not yet been summoned.

“There are even bus crew who insult passengers with abusive words if they cannot enter the bus quickly. I am still waiting for action against a bus driver who recently spoke to me in an indecent manner when I was about to board,” said Sangeetha Prasad, a housewife from Elathur.

Police officers in charge of traffic control in the city say the seasonal rush on the roads was expected to reduce in a couple of days and that they have been doing everything possible to improve vehicle flow. They added that the completion of major road development projects would definitely change the existing situation.

