Bus operators allege move to promote electronic devices

The district unit of the All Kerala Bus Operators Association has accused the Transport Department of promoting the sale of various electronic devices in the name of improving passenger safety in private buses.
In a press release issued here on Saturday, leaders of the association claimed that the department had been trying to enforce GPS devices in buses as it introduced speed governors. The GPS device, which earlier cost less than ₹5,000, is now being sold at around ₹15,000, they alleged.
District unit president K. Radhakrishnan said bus operators would not be able to survive if concession charges of students were not raised. He demanded that a decision on the matter be taken by June 6.
