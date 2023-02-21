Bus drivers to undergo mandatory refresher course in Kozhikode

February 21, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) in Kozhikode is planning to send 35 private bus drivers for a refresher course at Edappal, after their licences were suspended for rash driving.

They will have to attend a three-day course at the Institute of Driver Training and Research at Edappal before their suspension is revoked. They also need to serve for five days at any nearby hospital offering palliative care.

“This is not a punishment, but just a course for their improvement, so that they could refresh their knowledge on traffic rules and good driving,” said Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) K. Bijumon, who took action against the drivers on the orders of R. Rajiv, Regional Deputy Transport Commissioner.

The drivers whose licences have been suspended for three months can apply for relaxation to the Regional Deputy Transport Commissioner after they complete their course, while the fee for which has to be borne by them. Palliative care is, however, optional. “A day in the casualty of a hospital is expected to bring about a change in drivers. We expect them to develop compassion,” Mr. Bijumon said.

He added that similar activities were undertaken by Regional Transport Officers in other districts too. Though the current batch being sent for training consists only of bus drivers, another batch of minor offenders will undergo a one-day training soon. “We have so many students, mostly bikers, who we pull up for rash driving and other violations. We have a plan to send them in batches for the one-day training and the mandatory palliative care service,” Mr. Bijumon said.