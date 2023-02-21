HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bus drivers to undergo mandatory refresher course in Kozhikode

They also have serve in hospitals offering palliative care; one-day training planned for minor offenders

February 21, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) in Kozhikode is planning to send 35 private bus drivers for a refresher course at Edappal, after their licences were suspended for rash driving.

They will have to attend a three-day course at the Institute of Driver Training and Research at Edappal before their suspension is revoked. They also need to serve for five days at any nearby hospital offering palliative care.

“This is not a punishment, but just a course for their improvement, so that they could refresh their knowledge on traffic rules and good driving,” said Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) K. Bijumon, who took action against the drivers on the orders of R. Rajiv, Regional Deputy Transport Commissioner.

The drivers whose licences have been suspended for three months can apply for relaxation to the Regional Deputy Transport Commissioner after they complete their course, while the fee for which has to be borne by them. Palliative care is, however, optional. “A day in the casualty of a hospital is expected to bring about a change in drivers. We expect them to develop compassion,” Mr. Bijumon said.

He added that similar activities were undertaken by Regional Transport Officers in other districts too. Though the current batch being sent for training consists only of bus drivers, another batch of minor offenders will undergo a one-day training soon. “We have so many students, mostly bikers, who we pull up for rash driving and other violations. We have a plan to send them in batches for the one-day training and the mandatory palliative care service,” Mr. Bijumon said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.