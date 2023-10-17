HamberMenu
Bus driver, owner held for Vengeri road accident

October 17, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Chevayur police have arrested the owner and the driver of the bus that was involved in the road accident that claimed two lives at Vengeri near Malaparamba in Kozhikode on Monday.

The driver, Akhil Kumar, and the bus owner, Arun, were remanded in judicial custody after they were produced in court. While Kumar has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arun has been accused of abetting the act under Section 511 of the IPC.

The deceased were K.P. Shaiju and his wife Sheema. The private bus driven by Kumar rammed the couple’s motorbike when they stopped their vehicle behind another private bus to follow lane traffic regulations. The Motor Vehicles department found that rash and negligent driving led to the accident.

