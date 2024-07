The police on (July 10) Wednesday arrested a private bus driver, who was involved in a recent road accident near a zebra crossing at Madappally, Kozhikode, in which three students sustained injuries.

The suspect, Muhammad Hurais, had fled the spot following the accident. He had already been booked for reckless driving and speed limit violations. The accident took place on July 8. The bus was on its way from Kozhikode to Kannur.