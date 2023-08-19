HamberMenu
Bus accident leaves over 35 passengers injured in Vadakara

August 19, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 35 passengers sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a KSRTC superfast bus and a private bus at Azhiyoor near Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Saturday. The accident took place at 8.30 a.m.

The driver of the KSRTC bus, which was heading to Kannur, sustained grave injuries in the incident. He was found trapped behind the steering wheel, and was rescued with the timely intervention of the Fire and Rescue Services squad.

The private bus was on its way from Kannur to Kozhikode. The front portion of both the buses were crushed in the impact of the collision. Officials who were part of the rescue operations said they suspected speed limit violations. The road surveillance cameras would have to be inspected, they said.  

The injured passengers were admitted to various hospitals near Vadakara. According to police sources, the majority of the passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident. The local people joined the rescue operations and all the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. 

