Building number scam: IKM report reveals misuse of digital signatures

‘Login details of suspended officials were used for authorising buildings’

‘Login details of suspended officials were used for authorising buildings’

The report of the Information Kerala Mission (IKM) on the building number scam in Kozhikode Corporation shows that the digital signatures of a few retired employees as well as an official in the Elathur Zonal Office have been misused, besides those of the four suspended officials.

The digital signature of former Deputy Secretary V. Achuthan has been used for authorising one of the illegal buildings while five of them have the signature of former Revenue Officer Sathya Babu. The login details of the suspended officials were used for authorising a lot of buildings. IKM is now trying to find out which computer was used to carry out the scam.

The corporation has handed over the IKM report to the police investigation team.