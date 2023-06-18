Building number scam a dark episode in Corporation history: UDF

June 18, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The building number scam will remain as a dark episode in the history of the Kozhikode Corporation that is celebrating its diamond jubilee, the UDF council party of Kozhikode Corporation has alleged.

The UDF also criticised the Crime Branch for its inability to identify the culprits even a year after the scam came to the limelight in June 2022.

While there were 326 buildings under question, only 22 were identified as being part of the scam. However, so far the culprits were arrested in only one of these cases and yet, the charge sheet has not been submitted.

“The Crime Branch’s attitude that it could not find any password leakage is equivalent to protecting the culprits. They could have just questioned the owners of those buildings,’‘ Opposition leader K.C. Shobhita said in a press release. She alleged that the hide-and-seek game of the Crime Branch is a result of the pressure exerted by the ruling front and demanded intervention of higher authorities in this case immediately.

The UDF council party also alleged that a recurrence of scams in the Corporation was due to the lack of action against culprits in this case.

