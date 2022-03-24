Building homes for the hapless in pandemic times

Third house built by NSS volunteers to be handed over to landslip survivor at Karinchola

Using the funds mobilised through the scrap challenge, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from higher secondary schools in the district have managed to complete their third house for the rehabilitation of a homeless woman at Karinchola in Kattippara panchayat. Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will hand over the house key to the beneficiary on March 26.

NSS programme coordinators said the students are on cloud nine for successfully completing three projects in the hillside area, where a landslip claimed 14 lives a few years ago. The cost of the latest project is ₹5 lakh, they added.

For over a year, the students representing 149 NSS units have been busy with the scrap challenge to mobilise funds for the project. They visited hundreds of households to collect scrap materials, old newspapers and public contributions. For the first two houses, they had managed to mobilise ₹16 lakh.

Local body representatives said the students’ initiative set an example and emerged as a model for institutions and business persons to launch such charitable schemes.

NSS programme officers said there were even students who operated tea shops during the pandemic to mobilise funds for the project. Some of the volunteers tried to sell home-made tiffin to support the cause apart from scrap collection and sale, they said.

Along with the students, there were a number of teachers who lent a helping hand to the initiative and contributed from their salary. Voluntary donations by generous persons also encouraged the students to take up the third housing project and complete it on time.