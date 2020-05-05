Building contractors, property owners seek relaxation of norms

Small-scale building contractors and those depending on their services to set up low-cost houses are eagerly awaiting a relaxation of lockdown norms to complete construction work before the monsoon sets in.

Hundreds of small-scale housing projects have been stalled due to the difficulty in permitting labourers to resume work amid continuing regulations. The return of hundreds of migrant labourers to their hometowns has also left several urban residents an anxious lot. To avoid additional responsibility during the lockdown, the contractors too encouraged migrant labourers working under them to return home in special trains operated by the government.

“There should be some immediate arrangement to permit work at small-scale house construction sites as it will be a big relief for families like us,” said V. Prasad, an East Hill resident, who has been staying in a rented house since work on his new house began. “If the regulation continues, we will have to invest a huge sum to meet rental amount,” he added.

The police are also clueless about how to handle requests made by those who want to resume construction work in keeping with social distancing norms. Those who contacted the police for support have been asked to submit their application to the district administration. In the absence of specific guidelines, labourers in the construction sector too are reluctant to resume work.

With hardware shops and building material supply outlets remaining closed, many are unable to carry out even small works, which do not require a large number of labourers. Skilled residents too are finding it hard to carry out minor works due to unavailability of raw materials.

​Relaxation of lockdown norms has also been sought by urban residents who want to shift to newer premises following the expiry of rental agreements. “Many are staying back in existing buildings without renewing the rental agreement,” said Mathew George from Vellimadukunnu. Shifting of household items would also be a challenge with restrictions on transportation and a shortage of workers, he added.​