Kozhikode

Buggy service at Malabar Botanical Garden

As part of arranging better services for visitors, the Malabar Botanical Garden has introduced electric-powered buggy service on its campus. Senior citizens and differently abled persons will be allowed to use the service. The buggy has seating for eight persons.


