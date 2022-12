Buffer zone: tenure of expert panel extended

December 17, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The panel was expected to submit final report on December 30

The tenure of the State-level expert committee formed to study the impact of buffer zones in Kerala has been extended. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran announced the decision here on Saturday. The deadline for submission of public complaints has also been extended. The expert panel was expected to submit the final report on December 30.

