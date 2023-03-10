HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Buffalo brought for slaughter runs amok, kills man

The animal also damaged two shops, several vehicles

March 10, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old man was killed and several others injured when a terrified buffalo brought for slaughter broke the rope and ran amok at Mogral Puthur in Kasaragod on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Swadik, a resident of Chitradurga in Karnataka.

Swadik, who sustained abdominal injury in the incident, was rushed to a hospital in Manguluru, where he died.

The animal, which ran amok from Mogral Puthur to the neighbouring Mogral, injured around 25 people, besides damaging two shops and several vehicles. The injured sought treatment in various hospitals here.

The animal was finally brought under control by local residents, police, and Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.