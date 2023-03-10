Buffalo brought for slaughter runs amok, kills man

March 10, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KASARAGOD

A 22-year-old man was killed and several others injured when a terrified buffalo brought for slaughter broke the rope and ran amok at Mogral Puthur in Kasaragod on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Swadik, a resident of Chitradurga in Karnataka.

Swadik, who sustained abdominal injury in the incident, was rushed to a hospital in Manguluru, where he died.

The animal, which ran amok from Mogral Puthur to the neighbouring Mogral, injured around 25 people, besides damaging two shops and several vehicles. The injured sought treatment in various hospitals here.

The animal was finally brought under control by local residents, police, and Fire and Rescue Services personnel.