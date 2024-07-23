Union Budget neglected development of Calicut airport, says MP

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has said that the Centre has neglected the needs of Kerala in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

“There has been no response to our demands for an AIIMS. There are no allocations for the development of railway in Kerala, nor a positive outcome for the demand for a railway zone for the State,” he said. Mr. Raghavan alleged that while the Centre allowed more airports in several States, including Bihar, the demand for the development of the Calicut International Airport had been neglected.

“The agricultural sector in the country has declined from 4.7% [in 2022-23] to 1.4%. The Economic Survey has pointed out that cattle farming and fisheries were doing much better than agriculture. The Centre needs to answer what it has done for the sector. There is a need to create 78.5 lakh job opportunities in the agricultural sector by 2030. It is not happening though,” he said.

The MP commented that the reduced prices of gold, silver, and mobile phones would not help feed the people, with food inflation at an all time high. The Finance Minister had not suggested any steps to tackle the situation, he said.

While appreciating the cut in the prices of cancer drugs, he said, the same has not been done for other life saving drugs. The Budget served mostly the interests of the Corporate sector rather than the common man as in the previous years, he said.

