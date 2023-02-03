ADVERTISEMENT

Budget may not meet expectations, but Kozhikode has reasons to rejoice

February 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

Global consultant to prepare master plan for city under Urban Rejuvenation and Beautification Scheme; infrastructure development at Beypore port among other proposed projects

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode is one of the three cities, the other being Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, for which a master plan will be prepared. | Photo Credit:

The State Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday was disappointing for Kozhikode district considering its expectations. However, the district has reasons to rejoice on account of several not-so-anticipated allotments.

The district was eagerly looking forward to the State Budget for financial support to acquire private land for the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Kinaloor, besides the proposed mobility hub at Malaparamba. Sports lovers in Kozhikode expected some allocation for the international football stadium proposed at Kovoor, while the public in general expected the government to take over the now defunct Comtrust Weaving Factory. The other expectations were flyovers at busy junctions such as Eranhipalam.

Though none of these found mention in the Budget, the district was definitely not neglected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kozhikode is one of the three cities, the other being Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, for which a master plan will be prepared by an international consultant. The plan comes under the Urban Rejuvenation and Beautification Scheme for which ₹100 crore has been set aside in the first phase.

Beypore port, besides Azhikkal, Kollam, Vizhinjam and Ponnani ports, will have major infrastructure development projects, for which ₹40.50 crore has been earmarked.

In a boost to the tourism sector in the district, a museum will be set up at Kappad considering its historical significance, for which ₹10 crore has been allocated. Beypore, alongside Kovalam, Alappuzha, Kuttanad, Kumarakom, Kollam Ashtamudi, Bekal and Munnar have been shortlisted to be developed as world-class tourism centres.

The renovation of canal works under the Kuttiadi Irrigation Project will get a boost with ₹5-crore allocation for it. The Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Kozhikode, and Gender Park have been allotted ₹3.60 crore and ₹10 crore respectively. Meanwhile, ₹1 crore has been earmarked for the construction of a Women’s PG Hostel attached to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US