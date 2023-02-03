Budget may not meet expectations, but Kozhikode has reasons to rejoice

February 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The State Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday was disappointing for Kozhikode district considering its expectations. However, the district has reasons to rejoice on account of several not-so-anticipated allotments.

The district was eagerly looking forward to the State Budget for financial support to acquire private land for the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Kinaloor, besides the proposed mobility hub at Malaparamba. Sports lovers in Kozhikode expected some allocation for the international football stadium proposed at Kovoor, while the public in general expected the government to take over the now defunct Comtrust Weaving Factory. The other expectations were flyovers at busy junctions such as Eranhipalam.

Though none of these found mention in the Budget, the district was definitely not neglected.

Kozhikode is one of the three cities, the other being Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, for which a master plan will be prepared by an international consultant. The plan comes under the Urban Rejuvenation and Beautification Scheme for which ₹100 crore has been set aside in the first phase.

Beypore port, besides Azhikkal, Kollam, Vizhinjam and Ponnani ports, will have major infrastructure development projects, for which ₹40.50 crore has been earmarked.

In a boost to the tourism sector in the district, a museum will be set up at Kappad considering its historical significance, for which ₹10 crore has been allocated. Beypore, alongside Kovalam, Alappuzha, Kuttanad, Kumarakom, Kollam Ashtamudi, Bekal and Munnar have been shortlisted to be developed as world-class tourism centres.

The renovation of canal works under the Kuttiadi Irrigation Project will get a boost with ₹5-crore allocation for it. The Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Kozhikode, and Gender Park have been allotted ₹3.60 crore and ₹10 crore respectively. Meanwhile, ₹1 crore has been earmarked for the construction of a Women’s PG Hostel attached to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.