January 28, 2024 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - Kozhikode

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) landline connections through copper cables will be extinct in Kozhikode city soon. Existing consumers can apply to be shifted to fibre connections free of cost at all BSNL exchanges. High-speed Internet and unlimited free national calls are part of the package. For details, contact 8281008258, says a press release.