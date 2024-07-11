BSL-3 lab to be fully operational at Kozhikode MCH in 2027, says Veena

The new biosafety level-3 (BSL-3) laboratory at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, being set up with assistance from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), will become fully operational in 2027, Health Minister Veena George said in the Assembly on Thursday.

The new lab with high biosafety precautions would help the State become self-sufficient in diagnostics and help in the early detection of hazardous pathogens like Nipah virus, she said. The construction of the ₹34-crore Nipah isolation block at the hospital will commence soon.

Ms. George was replying to a calling attention motion by Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, on the infrastructural and human resource requirements at the Kozhikode MCH.

The decision on the new master plan for the comprehensive development of the MCH has been finalised, and HLL Infra Tech Services Limited (HITES) will be the agency supervising and implementing the master plan. Various new construction activities have been envisaged in phases as part of infrastructure building for the MCH, and in the first phase, a new outpatient block will be set up on the campus at a cost of ₹187 crore.

In all, development activities worth ₹550 crore, including the construction of the ₹195-crore superspecialty block, is on at the MCH.

Work on the Organ and Tissue Transplant Institute and the bone marrow transplant unit and the ₹23.75-crore critical care block was expected to be launched soon, Ms. George said.

She added that the government had created nine new faculty posts for launching the departments of Rheumatology, Interventional Radiology, and Endocrinology and for strengthening Emergency Medicine, Cardiothoracic, Surgical Gastroenterology, and Neonatology departments.