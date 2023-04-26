Brother-in-law arrested for tribal woman’s death

April 26, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Thamarassery police on Wednesday recorded the arrest of Rajan, 50, in connection with the death of Leela, 53, a resident of Kakkanancheri tribal colony in Kattippara grama panchayat, whose decomposed body was discovered in the forest on Monday.

Rajan told the police that he had murdered Leela as she resisted his attempt to sexually abuse her. He was charged with murder (IPC Section 302, Rape (376-a) and threatening to cause death (506), said T.K. Ashraf, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thamarassery.

Incidentally, Rajan is Leela’s brother-in-law (sister’s husband) and was out on bail after being in remand in connection with the death of Leela’s son Ronu, 19, in 2019. Rajan confessed to the police that he had strangled both Ronu and Leela to death.

Rajan was taken into police custody on Monday based on the statements of two tribesmen who had reportedly witnessed Rajan attacking Leela. According to the police, Leela, her husband Rajagopal, Rajan, and two other relatives — Balan and Chanthu — had gone into the forest sometime in the second week of April to gather forest produce. They came across native liquor illegally stocked by brewers in the forest. All of them had liquor, while Rajagopal fell unconscious.

The police said Rajan attempted to attack Leela, while the other two tried to dissuade him. But when he threatened them with a knife, they retracted. When they returned, they found Leela dead. Scared, they went back to the colony. Leela was reported missing by some social workers who visited the colony recently. Since then, the police had been searching for her in the forest. Her body was found in a decomposed state beneath a rock on Monday.

“Her body was unidentifiable, and the identity was confirmed through the clothes and autopsy,” said Thamarassery Inspector N.K. Sathyanathan. Rajagopal, Balan, and Chanthu have been listed as witnesses, and their statements have been recorded.

Rajan will be produced in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thamarassery on Thursday.