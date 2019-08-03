Kozhikode

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, general secretary, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, has urged the government to ensure action against IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman who has been accused of drunk driving that claimed the life of journalist K.M. Basheer in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Mr. Basheer was the Thiruvananthapuram unit chief of Siraj daily, of which the Musliyar is the chairman. The Musliyar sought a fair probe into the incident, pointing out that witness accounts had clearly put the blame on Mr. Venkataraman.

