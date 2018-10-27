Bridge work: action plan to address traffic issues

more-in

A district-level review meeting chaired by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on Friday discussed an action plan to address traffic issues on the Kozhikode-Kannur National Highway during the demolition and reconstruction of the Korappuzha bridge.

Based on suggestions from people’s representatives, special arrangements will be considered to facilitate the commute of local residents using boats. The Pavangad-Vengalam route connected to the Kozhikode bypass road will be used for the diversion of traffic between Kannur and Kozhikode till the completion of the works.

Public Works Department officials who attended the meeting said they would be able to start the work by January 2019 with the completion of the remaining tender approval procedures by the government.

They said the demolition of the old bridge too could be completed on time with the finalisation of the alternative action plan to manage traffic issues and pedestrians’ concerns.

District Collector U.V. Jose, K. Dasan, MLA, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran and engineers from the PWD (National Highway division) were present at the meeting.

Another meeting will be held on Saturday to officially announce the traffic diversion plans and details about boat services under consideration.

Fund for project

The State government had given administrative sanction for an outlay of ₹28 crore to construct the new bridge, after demolishing the 80-year-old bridge.

Officials said the Kerala Road Fund Board channelised funds through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board to support the long-pending demand.

The project was given the green signal as the narrow bridge connecting Kozhikode city with Koyilandy and Vadakara on the National Highway was found unsafe with the ever increasing volume of traffic on the route.