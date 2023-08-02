ADVERTISEMENT

Breast milk bank serves over 4,000 infants in two years in Kozhikode

August 02, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 07:03 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The breast milk bank at Institute of Maternal and Childrens Health of Government Medical college, Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The breast milk bank in Kozhikode has benefited over 4,000 infants in almost two years since it came into existence.

The bank (Comprehensive Lactation Management Centre) functions at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, to cater for infants for whom mother’s milk is unavailable, thus bringing down the infant mortality rate. So far, 3,484 persons have donated 3,17,925 millilitres of breast milk to the bank, which has benefited 4,393 infants.

Mothers who voluntarily turn up for breast milk donation undergo various tests before the milk is collected using breast pumps in a sterilised room. It is pasteurised and stored in a deep freezer before delivering to infants based on doctors’ directions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US