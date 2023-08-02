HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Breast milk bank serves over 4,000 infants in two years in Kozhikode

August 02, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 07:03 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The breast milk bank at Institute of Maternal and Childrens Health of Government Medical college, Kozhikode.

The breast milk bank at Institute of Maternal and Childrens Health of Government Medical college, Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The breast milk bank in Kozhikode has benefited over 4,000 infants in almost two years since it came into existence.

The bank (Comprehensive Lactation Management Centre) functions at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, to cater for infants for whom mother’s milk is unavailable, thus bringing down the infant mortality rate. So far, 3,484 persons have donated 3,17,925 millilitres of breast milk to the bank, which has benefited 4,393 infants.

Mothers who voluntarily turn up for breast milk donation undergo various tests before the milk is collected using breast pumps in a sterilised room. It is pasteurised and stored in a deep freezer before delivering to infants based on doctors’ directions.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.