Breakfast scheme may cover aided schools

Samrudham, a scheme of the Kozhikode Corporation to provide breakfast to all children in government schools under the civic body, may soon be extended to aided schools as well. A proposal to this effect was passed by the Kozhikode Corporation Council recently and will soon be forwarded to the State government for approval.

The Samrudham scheme was launched in 2016 so that children in lower primary classes did not miss out on a nutritional breakfast. “We found that many children just had some snacks before they rushed to school and then eagerly waited for the free mid-day meal. Hence, the breakfast scheme was launched,” said councillor P. Bijulal, who had made the proposal to extend the scheme to aided schools through a motion at the council meeting. “The situation is very much similar in aided schools and government schools, especially in coastal areas,” he added.

At present, the Corporation provides breakfast to around 7,000 students in 63 government schools in the city. “Earlier we had only lower primary school students under the scheme, but recently, we have included upper primary students as well,” said education standing committee chairman M. Radhakrishnan. The change came in the wake of the recent State government decision to extend the Samrudham scheme to all government schools in the State, following the Kozhikode Corporation model.

Food committees

The breakfast scheme is managed by the same food committees that manage the mid-day meal scheme in schools and is well accounted for. Mr. Radhakrishnan said the Corporation’s proposal to start the scheme in aided schools was shot down by the District Planning Committee earlier. “The government schools in the city are under the control of the Corporation, according to the Municipal Act. Hence, we do not need to get approval to start the scheme there. But the aided schools do not come under our purview and hence need a governmental nod,” he said, adding that the Corporation was ready to bear the expenses if the government approved the proposal. The Corporation has set aside ₹60 lakh for the scheme this year.