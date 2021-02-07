Break the Chain drive to resume in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation will strengthen efforts to contain COVID-19 in the city.
According to a press release issued by Mayor Beena Philip, ‘Break the Chain’ campaign would be resumed in offices, shops, and public places. Directions will be issued to place soaps and sanitisers at all institutions. This was decided at a meeting held on Saturday.
An all-party meeting will be convened on February 13, where MLAs and MPs will be present.
Youth organisations will be asked to do the job at public places and institution heads on their premises. Ward-level rapid response teams will be asked to ensure that only 100 people are present in public events, including weddings and funerals. Awareness campaigns will be undertaken among milk and newspaper vendors as well as autorickshaw drivers.
The functioning of sectoral magistrates will be strengthened. The corporation health officer has been authorised to supervise the disposal of used sanitiser bottles and face masks dumped in public places. A system will be put in place in association with shop owners to collect used face masks.
Business establishments can function even if their staff test positive for the virus after disinfection of premises. However, high-risk contacts should not go for work. Meetings will be convened with traders, auto drivers, and other sections of society, the release added.
