Breach of security measures: ACP placed under suspension in Kozhikode

January 13, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Assistant Commissioner of Police (District Crime Records Bureau) T.P. Sreejith was placed under suspension following an internal investigation into a recent complaint that he reportedly overlooked security measures during the transportation of ₹750 crore from the Union Bank’s currency chest at Mankavu to Hyderabad by road. The disciplinary action was initiated by the Ministry of Home based on an investigation report submitted by former Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju.

Sources said the security breach leading to the suspension of the senior officer took place two months ago. The officer who was not in his official uniform reportedly escorted the banker’s truck in his personal vehicle though he was not permitted to do so as part of the heightened security arrangements. The internal investigation team also found that the officer had not carried the service revolver with him for protection.

The negligence was taken up seriously as the vehicle carrying the huge quantity of currency passed through areas facing Maoist threats in Karnataka and Telangana. Though the transportation was completed successfully without any security challenge, the alleged lapse on the part of the officer was taken up seriously by the Home Ministry.

The internal investigation report also held the ACP responsible for the violation of a set of other stringent directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India related to the safe shipping of liquid cash by road. There were also complaints that the truck carrying the currency notes was intercepted multiple times by various local security wings on its way to Hyderabad, citing the weak escort.