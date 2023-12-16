Brake feel tests by loco pilots puzzle passengers at Kozhikode railway station

December 16, 2023 01:14 am | Updated December 17, 2023 08:32 am IST - Kozhikode

Brake feel tests by loco pilots after starting the train and before attaining 15-kmph speed near the railway station is still continuing to be a confusing affair for a majority of passengers at the Kozhikode railway station who often mistake it as the last chance to board the missed train.

Loco pilots and train managers said that the passengers’ ignorance often ended up as huge safety issues where even the security guards were seemingly helpless.

“At the time of crew change, it is mandatory to conduct brake feel test by the newly joined loco pilot. As the test takes place within a few seconds after starting the journey, late comers mistake it as their last chance to catch the train,” said a train manager. There are passengers who consider it as the loco pilot’s gesture to help those who just missed the train, he added.

Though the matter was taken up by a section of loco pilots seeking some possible changes in the practice, there has been no response yet from the authorities. Their suggestion is to avoid the test near the railway station as it creates confusion among passengers and leads to accidents. Railway sources said any change in existing safety instructions would be possible only with the approval of the Railway Ministry.

Meanwhile, a few passengers’ associations are planning to take up the matter with Railway authorities in the wake of a recent accident in which a lady doctor lost her life while trying to board a moving train at the Kozhikode railway station. A memorandum is also likely to be submitted to the Union Minister of Railways seeking his intervention in the matter.

