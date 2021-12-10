Brains behind fake commercial profiles still at large

The alleged trickery takes place on portals operated by multinational companies

Those who forge business profiles in the name of senior Army officers and other uniformed personnel on online marketplaces and carry out sham business are yet to be nabbed by investigation teams despite a rise in confidential complaints by cheated individuals.

The alleged trickery takes place in leading commercial buy-and-sell applications and portals operated by multinational companies.

The modus operandi is to post details of costly furniture and other household equipment for sale at cheaper rates using fake profiles. Those who respond to such posts over the phone or through chats, apparently impressed with the designations and social media claims of the advertisers, are asked to make an advance payment for order confirmation. The trickery comes to light only after days of endless wait.

Some profile creators even use forged identity cards and photographs of Army officers and Central Industrial Security Force personnel to add credibility to their claims. Most of such cards are freely available samples on the Internet. Even multiple profiles are visible using the same identity cards.

“On many occasions, creators of fake profiles advertise lists of fresh household items for sale, citing the officers’ unexpected transfer. Such fake profile creators claim that they have been serving as security personnel at various airports in Kerala and are now preparing to relocate to another State,” said a social media marketing executive from Kozhikode. While many social media users are aware of the trickery, chances are high for new users to get cheated, he pointed out.

The lack of written petitions with documentary evidence related to payment is said to be a reason for delayed probe into the matter. Besides, those who lost money through fake deals are reportedly hiding it to protect their image.

Meanwhile, the Kozhikode City police have launched a poster campaign on their social media pages to make people aware of the trickery. The posts by the city police cyber wing reveal that fraudsters are also dealing with sale of vehicles.