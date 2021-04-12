Boy’s death: Crime Branch squad recovers mobile phone

Kozhikode

12 April 2021 02:09 IST

The district Crime Branch squad investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy from Narikkatteri in Nadapuram has recovered a mobile phone which was reportedly used to shoot the physical assault on the victim allegedly by his own elder brother.

Police sources said the phone, allegedly used by the victim’s stepsister, would be examined by cyber forensic experts. The victim’s brother will be interrogated again on the basis of the forensic report, they added.

It was on May 17, 2020 that K. Abdul Azeez, a student of MIM Higher Secondary School, Perode, was found dead in his house. The case was taken up by the Crime Branch following protest by a local action committee after the video footage went viral on social media.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, police sources said they would be able to confirm the authenticity of the video after receiving the forensic report.