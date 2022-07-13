Boy yet to be traced
Rescue workers are yet to trace Shuhaib who went missing in the sea on Tuesday morning near Moodadi near Koyilandy. According to the police, the rescue team has spotted his body inside a rock formation near the coast but has not been able to reach it owing to inclement weather. Shuhaib went missing as the fishing boat he was in capsized near the coast.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.