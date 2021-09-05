Boy who died of Nipah was taken to five healthcare institutions in Kozhikode

05 September 2021 19:36 IST

Route map published by Health Department

The 12-year-boy who died of Nipah infection in Kozhikode district on Sunday had visited at least five healthcare institutions between August 29 and September 1.

According to the route map published by the Health Department, he had played with other children in the neighbourhood at Pazhoor near Chathamangalam on August 27 evening. He was at home the next day. On August 29, he was taken to Dr. Mohammed’s Central Clinic at Eranjimavu between 8.30 a.m. and 8.45 a.m. He went back home by an autorickshaw by 9 a.m. and was at home till next day. He was taken to EMS Hospital, Mukkom, on August 31, in his uncle’s autorickshaw. He was there between 9.58 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. before being taken to Santhi Hospital, Omassery. He spent one-and-a-half hours there. By 1 p.m., he was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The boy was shifted to the intensive care unit of MIMS Hospital at 11 a.m. on September 1.

