October 07, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

A 13-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh who was reportedly brought to the district for child labour was rescued during a flash inspection conducted by the District Child Protection Unit at Vadakara on Saturday. He was later produced before the Child Welfare Committee for providing shelter. Officials said the inspection was conducted under the ‘Saranabalyam’ projects for freeing children from child labour.