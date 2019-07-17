Kozhikode

Boy killed in freak accident

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy from Thamarassery died on Tuesday after he suffered serious injuries during a freak accident the previous day.

The boy was hit by an auto van on Monday evening. He was standing behind the vehicle by which his sister goes to school. The driver did not see him while he dropped back his sister and reversed the vehicle. The boy was trapped below the van.

Though he was admitted to a local hospital in Thamarassery, and later the Government Medical College hospital, Kozhikode, he died on Monday morning.

