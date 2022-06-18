Boy drowns in river

A 10-year-old boy drowned in the Poonoor river near Madathumpoyilkadavu in Kozhikode district on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Riyan Ali, son of Jaleel, hailing from Umminikkunnu. According to police sources, the boy met with the accident while bathing in the river. One of his friends who also fell into the river was rescued by local residents, they said.