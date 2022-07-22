Boxing championship at V.K. Krishna Menon Indoor Stadium in Kozhikode
Over 300 candidates expected
A State-level boxing championship for men and women will be conducted at the V.K. Krishna Menon Indoor Stadium here on Saturday. The event is jointly organised by the State Amateur Boxing Association and the District Amateur Boxing Association. Over 300 athletes are expected to turn up for the championship, the organisers said.
