Boundaries between left and right wings blurring in Kerala, says M. Mukundan

December 19, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

Writer delivers convocation address at Calicut Press Club Institute of Communication and Journalism

The Hindu Bureau

Writer M. Mukundan presenting the gold medal and certificate to first rank holder N. Gopika during the convocation ceremony at the Institute of Communication and Journalism (ICJ) of the Calicut Press Club in Kozhikode on Tuesday. ICJ director V.E. Balakrishnan and Press Club president M. Firoz Khan are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Writer M. Mukundan has said that the Leftist ideology is becoming weaker by the day as it has been following capitalistic and consumerist tendencies.

“There aren’t many differences between left and right wing politics these days as the border that separate them is blurred. The people of Kerala are said to follow the Leftist ideology mostly. But we have now become capitalistic,” said the writer, a former Left supporter himself, delivering the convocation address for the 25th batch of postgraduate diploma holders at the Institute of Communication and Journalism of the Calicut Press Club here on December 19.

He hailed journalists as ‘gunless gunmen’ who protected truth. “Truth is wandering and running away from politics and religion and is seeking a shelter in journalists and writers,” he said, adding that writers and journalists were doing the same job in a different way. “Travelling with truth is dangerous. Lies are safe and hence many people embrace them,” he said, commenting that media houses were no longer known by the names of their editors any more but were more corporate in nature.

Mr. Mukundan went on to explain the modern trends in international media and suggested journalists read fiction to nurture their imagination, which, he said, was very important in modern day journalism.

He presented the Mathrubhumi gold medal to the rank winner N. Gopika and certificates to other toppers.

Mathrubhumi joint managing director P.V. Nidheesh was the guest of honour. Calicut Press Club president M. Firoz Khan presided over the function.

