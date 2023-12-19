GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boundaries between left and right wings blurring in Kerala, says M. Mukundan

Writer delivers convocation address at Calicut Press Club Institute of Communication and Journalism

December 19, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Writer M. Mukundan presenting the gold medal and certificate to first rank holder N. Gopika during the convocation ceremony at the Institute of Communication and Journalism (ICJ) of the Calicut Press Club in Kozhikode on Tuesday. ICJ director V.E. Balakrishnan and Press Club president M. Firoz Khan are seen.

Writer M. Mukundan presenting the gold medal and certificate to first rank holder N. Gopika during the convocation ceremony at the Institute of Communication and Journalism (ICJ) of the Calicut Press Club in Kozhikode on Tuesday. ICJ director V.E. Balakrishnan and Press Club president M. Firoz Khan are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Writer M. Mukundan has said that the Leftist ideology is becoming weaker by the day as it has been following capitalistic and consumerist tendencies.

“There aren’t many differences between left and right wing politics these days as the border that separate them is blurred. The people of Kerala are said to follow the Leftist ideology mostly. But we have now become capitalistic,” said the writer, a former Left supporter himself, delivering the convocation address for the 25th batch of postgraduate diploma holders at the Institute of Communication and Journalism of the Calicut Press Club here on December 19.

He hailed journalists as ‘gunless gunmen’ who protected truth. “Truth is wandering and running away from politics and religion and is seeking a shelter in journalists and writers,” he said, adding that writers and journalists were doing the same job in a different way. “Travelling with truth is dangerous. Lies are safe and hence many people embrace them,” he said, commenting that media houses were no longer known by the names of their editors any more but were more corporate in nature.

Mr. Mukundan went on to explain the modern trends in international media and suggested journalists read fiction to nurture their imagination, which, he said, was very important in modern day journalism.

He presented the Mathrubhumi gold medal to the rank winner N. Gopika and certificates to other toppers.

Mathrubhumi joint managing director P.V. Nidheesh was the guest of honour. Calicut Press Club president M. Firoz Khan presided over the function.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.