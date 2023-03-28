Botched surgery: woman to stage agitation outside Secretariat

March 28, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

K.K. Harshina, a native of Adivaram in Kozhikode, who has claimed that a surgical instrument was left behind in her abdomen after a C-section surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in 2017, is now planning to stage a strike outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

She said that Health Minister Veena George’s promise ensuring justice to her a couple of weeks ago was yet to be fulfilled. The authorities at the medical college hospital have been refuting Ms. Harshina’s allegation, saying such an incident had not happened there. Despite a number of official inquiries by the Health department and a forensic examination of the instrument, it is still not clear how the episode happened.

“Around a week ago, when I called at the Health Minister’s office, I was told that the file related to my complaint was being processed, and it was in the final stage. But so far there has been no action. I am, however, hopeful,” Ms. Harshina told The Hindu on Tuesday. She said she would wait till this month-end for an official decision. “If there is no word from the Minister’s office, I have no other option than going to the State capital and stage an agitation there,” she added.

Ms. Harshina had recently begun an indefinite strike outside the medical college hospital, seeking justice. When Ms. George visited the hospital for an official event earlier this month, she met her and promised action on her complaint in two weeks. She subsequently called off her strike. The police are also reportedly investigating into the case on a complaint.

Officials in the Health Minister’s office said on Tuesday that action would soon be taken on the complaint. They added that Ms. Harshina had been informed about the progress of the proceedings.