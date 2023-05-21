Botched surgery: woman to relaunch agitation outside Kozhikode MCH on Monday

May 21, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

K.K. Harshina, the native of Adivaram in Kozhikode, who claimed to have suffered serious health issues after a surgical instrument was allegedly left behind in her abdomen during a C-Section surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in 2017, is planning to relaunch her agitation seeking fair compensation.

The indefinite satyagraha will begin outside the medical college hospital on Monday. It is being organised by a committee that includes leaders of various political parties. Dinesh Perumanna, Congress leader and a functionary of the committee, said that their demands include a compensation of ₹50 lakh and action against those who are responsible for the lapse. M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, will open the satyagraha.

Meanwhile, a police team is reported to have visited the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital as part of a probe into a complaint lodged by Ms. Harshina. She had her first and second deliveries at this hospital, in 2012 and 2016. The hospital authorities are learnt to have told the police that they don’t use the kind of artery forceps that was found in Ms. Harshina’s body. The inspection followed a claim by the medical college authorities that the instrument might have been left behind in her abdomen during her first or second deliveries. The police team also inspected some documents at the taluk hospital.

The surgical instrument was removed from Ms. Harshina’s body through another surgery in 2022.