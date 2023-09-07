‘Botched’ surgery: police arrest three including doctor

September 07, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Medical College police on Thursday arrested a doctor and two nurses based on an investigation into the complaint by K.K. Harshina, the victim of a ‘botched C-Section surgery’ at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. After recording the arrest of the three — C.K. Rameshan, M. Rehana, and K.G. Manju — the police also submitted their report to the Kunnamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

The arrest of the fourth suspect, M. Shahana, would be recorded later as she did not turn up for interrogation at the police station on Thursday. According to police sources, Dr. Shahana, currently working at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, complained of health issues to secure exemption.

Ahead of the arrest charging medical negligence, the statements of the three including Dr. Rameshan were recorded by the police team. They were later granted bail. According to the police, the two doctors and two nurses named in the chargesheet were on duty when Ms. Harshina’s C- section took place at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital in 2017. In the investigation, the finding was that a pair of artery forceps were stuck in Harshina’s stomach during the surgery.

Ahead of initiating the arrest and further proceedings, the police had earlier submitted a revised chargesheet in the court based on the investigation. They had also named the four suspects on the basis of scientific evidence that they gathered. The names of three others including the superintendent of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health had been excluded from the revised chargesheet.

It was an indefinite protest and legal battle launched by Ms. Harshina seeking action against the accused that prompted the police to proceed with a comprehensive investigation and seek legal opinion to arrest the suspects. The woman had faced several health complications after the alleged medical negligence.

A number of organisations and activists had come in support of her after her claim regarding the medical negligence had been rejected by the Medical Board. There were even attempts to reject the police investigation reports that highlighted medical neglect and protect the suspects involved in the incident. It was an assurance given by Health Minister Veena George that the finding of the police would be considered for further action that finally supported the victim’s fight for justice.

