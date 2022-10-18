‘Botched’ surgery: panel of doctors records statements of hospital staff

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-member panel of doctors, appointed by the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, to look into the allegation that a surgical instrument was left behind in the abdomen of a woman during a surgery in 2017, recorded the statements of the hospital staff on Tuesday.

K.K. Harshina, wife of Malayil Kulangara Ashraf of Pantheerankavu, had claimed that she had developed serious health issues after the C-Section surgery at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health attached to the hospital. The surgical instrument was found during scanning at a private hospital recently after she complained of urinary infection. It was removed later through another surgery at the MCH.

Meanwhile, Ms. Harshina said on Tuesday that she would not appear before the panel on Wednesday morning though she had been asked to do so. She was told to send either her husband or any relative who is familiar with the issue. Ms. Harshina said nobody else would be able to explain her plight. The panel of doctors is reportedly examining documents related to the previous surgery now. Statements are being recorded from the doctors and nurses who were in the team.