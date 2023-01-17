‘Botched’ surgery: medical college hospital seeks more time to complete inquiry

January 17, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The authorities at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, have sought more time to complete an inquiry into the allegation that a surgical instrument was left behind in the abdomen of a woman from Kozhikode after she underwent a surgery at the hospital five years ago.

This was informed by the superintendent of the hospital to K. Baijunath, judicial member, Kerala State Human Rights Commission, on Tuesday. The superintendent said the inquiry was not over yet.

Meanwhile, relatives of a 13-year-old girl student from Azhiyoor near Vadakara, who was reportedly used as a synthetic drug carrier by a suspected drug pusher, have opposed a police report on the case. The police had claimed that the girl’s statements were contradictory. The relatives, however, said it was not true.

ADVERTISEMENT