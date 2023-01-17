ADVERTISEMENT

‘Botched’ surgery: medical college hospital seeks more time to complete inquiry

January 17, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, have sought more time to complete an inquiry into the allegation that a surgical instrument was left behind in the abdomen of a woman from Kozhikode after she underwent a surgery at the hospital five years ago.

This was informed by the superintendent of the hospital to K. Baijunath, judicial member, Kerala State Human Rights Commission, on Tuesday. The superintendent said the inquiry was not over yet.

Meanwhile, relatives of a 13-year-old girl student from Azhiyoor near Vadakara, who was reportedly used as a synthetic drug carrier by a suspected drug pusher, have opposed a police report on the case. The police had claimed that the girl’s statements were contradictory. The relatives, however, said it was not true.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

hospital and clinic

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US