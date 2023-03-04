‘Botched’ surgery: Harshina withdraws protest after Minister’s promise

March 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

K.K. Harshina, a native of Adivaram near Thamarassery in Kozhikode district, who is reportedly suffering from the consequences of a botched surgery after which a surgical instrument was left behind in her stomach, on Saturday withdrew her indefinite fast outside the Government Medical College Hospital. This follows assurances given to her by Health Minister Veena George who visited her at the strike site.

Ms. Harshina had demanded that the details of a forensic probe into the surgery be made public.

The surgery was performed during a C-section procedure at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health attached to the hospital in 2017. Ms. Harshina spent at least five years with the instrument in her stomach. Its presence was revealed only when she was subjected to a body scan at a private hospital after she suffered a urinary infection. The instrument was removed during another surgery at the IMCH in September last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. George said she was taking into confidence the demands put forward by Ms. Harshina. The Health department had conducted two inquiries into her complaints. The latest inquiry report prepared by an expert committee would be examined to find the reasons behind the medical lapse, the Minister said.