‘Botched’ surgery: Harshina calls off protest

September 02, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

K.K. Harshina, the victim in an alleged case of medical negligence at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, called off her sit-in protest on Saturday after the Medical College police submitted a chargesheet in the case at the Kunnamangalam court.

She had been protesting in front of the hospital for the past three months demanding action against the culprits and a compensation.

Ms. Harshina had suffered severe pain after a C-section surgery performed at the medical college hospital in 2017. After treatment at several hospitals, including the MCH, a pair of artery forceps was found in her stomach in an MRI scan. The surgical instrument was removed through a surgery in 2022. Since then, Ms. Harshina has been fighting for justice citing medical negligence.

The police have charged two gynaecologists and two nurses in the case. The accused are C.K. Rameshan, assistant professor of Gynaecology at Government Medical College, Manjeri; M. Shahina, gynaecologist at a private hospital in Kottayam; and K.G. Manju and M. Rehana, both staff nurses at MCH, Kozhikode. All four had been reportedly present during the C-section surgery.

Meanwhile, the District Medical Board has not confirmed that the surgical instrument was left behind in Ms. Harshina’s stomach during the C-section surgery.

