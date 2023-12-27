‘Botched surgery’: chargesheet against two doctors, two nurses likely today

December 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Medical College police is expected to submit a chargesheet against two doctors and two nurses in connection with the alleged botched surgery case involving Adivaram native K.K. Harshina, in a Kunnamangalam court on December 27.

The case involves Ms. Harshina’s complaint that a surgical instrument was left behind in her abdomen after a C-Section surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, in 2017. The instrument was removed only in 2022 after she reportedly endured pain and hardships.

Ms. Harshina lodged the complaint against the hospital staff in March, 2023. Following this, the police registered a case of medical negligence against the two doctors and two nurses who were on duty when the incident happened. The government recently gave permission to prosecute them.

The accused are C.K. Ramesan, who is now assistant professor in gynaecology at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, Malappuram; M. Shahana, who works with a private hospital, and M. Rehana and K.G. Manju, who are staff nurses at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.